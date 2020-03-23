Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issues stay-at-home order

WACO (KWKT) — Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Monday morning that a shelter in place order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. This is for everyone who does not work for what is considered an essential business.

The essential businesses include the following:

Hospitals

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and restaurants with drive-thrus or delivery services

Newspaper, television, and radio stations

Banking

Hardware and construction supply stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and others who provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities, and essential businesses.

Mailing and shipping services

Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home

Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers

Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

Residential facilities for seniors, adults, and children

Legal, accounting, insurance, and real estate professional services

All travel, with the exception of essential travel, is prohibited. Everyone is encouraged to work from home to the best of their abilities.

Walking, hiking and bike riding are not prohibited. Outdoor activities are encouraged as long as you maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Mayor Deaver cautioned people to not hoard groceries since the stores will be staying open. Only one member of the household should be grocery shopping at a time.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss whether to extend this shelter-in-place order for another seven days.

There are 17 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County as of Monday morning. Only one of those patients is hospitalized.