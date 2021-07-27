Voting rights activists to march against legislation they call voter suppression

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, voting rights activists will walk 27 miles from Georgetown to Austin to bring attention to the voting bill Republican lawmakers are trying to pass.

On Tuesday night, politician Beto O’Rourke, Rev. William Barber and dozens of Texans held a prayer service for the marchers at Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown.

“Those Texans with the disability, the very young, the very old, the working poor, Black and brown and other minorities in Texas are targeted for voter suppression and intimidation, as they always have been in this state,” said former U.S. representative O’Rourke.

Republicans call the bill an elections security bill.

State Rep. Jim Murphy of Houston says Democrats need to get back to the state capitol to do work this special session.

“Important matters like the 13th check for retired teachers or bail reform, CPS reform. Those are all in play right here and now. They need to get accomplished. I encourage them to get their exercise, but they can do that right here in Austin,” Murphy said.

Organizers of Wednesday’s march are calling the walk a “Selma to Montgomery” style march. In 1965, civil rights activists led that walk in response to voter suppression in the South. It pushed Congress to pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act.