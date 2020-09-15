Vote: State Fair of Texas unveils bracket with your favorite fried foods

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. The fair runs Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (KXAN) — You won’t be able to try any fried food concoctions at the State Fair of Texas in 2020, but organizers are still asking for input on your favorites from the past.

The State Fair of Texas unveiled its Fair Food Madness: Big Tex Choice Awards Championship bracket on Tuesday, allowing fair fans to vote online for their favorite Big Tex Choice award-winning dishes from previous years.

The bracket will feature 32 past winners, “bringing together some of the best tasting and most creative concoctions we’ve seen in this contest’s 15-year history,” organizers say.

Exclusively online, the first of five voting rounds is open at BigTex.com/Madness. The winner of the Fair Food Madness: Big Tex Choice Awards Championship will be announced Oct. 13 on the State Fair Facebook page.

Championship participants

Fried Peanut Butter, Jelly & Banana Sandwich – 2005

– 2005 Viva Las Vegas Fried Ice Cream – 2005

– 2005 Fried Coke – 2006

– 2006 Fried Praline Perfection – 2006

– 2006 Deep Fried Latte – 2007

– 2007 Texas Fried Cookie Dough – 2007

– 2007 Chicken Fried Bacon – 2008

– 2008 Fried Banana Split – 2008

– 2008 Deep Fried Butter – 2009

– 2009 Fernie’s Deep Fried Peaches & Cream – 2009

– 2009 Fried Beer™ – 2010

– 2010 Texas Fried FRITOS® Pie – 2010

– 2010 Buffalo Chicken in a Flapjack – 2011

– 2011 Fried Bubblegum – 2011

– 2011 Deep Fried Jambalaya – 2012

– 2012 Fried Bacon Cinnamon Roll – 2012

– 2012 Deep Fried Cuban Roll – 2013

– 2013 Fried Thanksgiving Dinner – 2013

– 2013 Fried Gulf Shrimp Boil – 2014

– 2014 Original State Fair Brew-Funnel Cake Ale – 2014

– 2014 Fernie’s Holy Moly Carrot Cake Roly – 2015

– 2015 Smoky Bacon Margarita – 2015

– 2015 Cookie Fries – 2016

– 2016 Fried Jello – 2016

– 2016 Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger – 2017

– 2017 Gulf Coast Fish Bowl – 2017

– 2017 Arroz con Leche (Sweet Crispy Rice) – 2018

– 2018 Cotton Candy Taco – 2018

– 2018 Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce – 2018

– 2018 Big Red® Chicken Bread – 2019

– 2019 Fla’mango Tango – 2019

– 2019 Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Taco Cone – 2019

Voting Schedule