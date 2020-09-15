Vote: State Fair of Texas unveils bracket with your favorite fried foods

DALLAS (KXAN) — You won’t be able to try any fried food concoctions at the State Fair of Texas in 2020, but organizers are still asking for input on your favorites from the past.
The State Fair of Texas unveiled its Fair Food Madness: Big Tex Choice Awards Championship bracket on Tuesday, allowing fair fans to vote online for their favorite Big Tex Choice award-winning dishes from previous years.
The bracket will feature 32 past winners, “bringing together some of the best tasting and most creative concoctions we’ve seen in this contest’s 15-year history,” organizers say.
Exclusively online, the first of five voting rounds is open at BigTex.com/Madness. The winner of the Fair Food Madness: Big Tex Choice Awards Championship will be announced Oct. 13 on the State Fair Facebook page.
Championship participants
- Fried Peanut Butter, Jelly & Banana Sandwich – 2005
- Viva Las Vegas Fried Ice Cream – 2005
- Fried Coke – 2006
- Fried Praline Perfection – 2006
- Deep Fried Latte – 2007
- Texas Fried Cookie Dough – 2007
- Chicken Fried Bacon – 2008
- Fried Banana Split – 2008
- Deep Fried Butter – 2009
- Fernie’s Deep Fried Peaches & Cream – 2009
- Fried Beer™ – 2010
- Texas Fried FRITOS® Pie – 2010
- Buffalo Chicken in a Flapjack – 2011
- Fried Bubblegum – 2011
- Deep Fried Jambalaya – 2012
- Fried Bacon Cinnamon Roll – 2012
- Deep Fried Cuban Roll – 2013
- Fried Thanksgiving Dinner – 2013
- Fried Gulf Shrimp Boil – 2014
- Original State Fair Brew-Funnel Cake Ale – 2014
- Fernie’s Holy Moly Carrot Cake Roly – 2015
- Smoky Bacon Margarita – 2015
- Cookie Fries – 2016
- Fried Jello – 2016
- Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger – 2017
- Gulf Coast Fish Bowl – 2017
- Arroz con Leche (Sweet Crispy Rice) – 2018
- Cotton Candy Taco – 2018
- Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce – 2018
- Big Red® Chicken Bread – 2019
- Fla’mango Tango – 2019
- Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Taco Cone – 2019
Voting Schedule
- First Round: Sept. 15-21
- Savory & Sweet 16: Sept. 22-28
- Creative Eight: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
- Fried-nal Four: Oct. 6-8
- Championship Showdown: Oct. 9-12