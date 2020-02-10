Voice of ‘Big Tex’ dies after fulfilling dream to voice iconic statue

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. The fair runs Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The voice of “Big Tex” waved goodbye recently, according to the State Fair of Texas website.

Robert “Bob” Boykin, the world-famous voice of “Big Tex, died Jan. 23 at the age of 73. Boykin voiced the signature statue of the state fair in anonymity for the past seven years after auditioning for the part following the 2012 Fair.

Boykin’s wife told the State Fair of Texas that his lifelong dream was to become the voice of “Big Tex.”

“People have bucket list items of things they want to do in their life. Bob never dreamed he would have the opportunity to voice Big Tex. But he was able to finish that item. He lived his dream,” Terri Boykin, Bob’s wife of more than 10 years, said in the post.

Boykin was buried in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, with honors, on Jan. 29 and a celebration of life was held for him on Feb. 8 in Kaufman, Texas, according to the website.

The State Fair wrote Boykin a farewell in its post online: “Thank you for bringing so much joy and life to our iconic cowboy, Bob. We’ll miss you deeply.”