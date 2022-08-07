WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Vitro Architectural Glass has released a statement regarding the safety incident that sent multiple employees to the hospital Sunday.

The statement reads as follows:

A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The molten glass caused materials under the furnace to ignite. Wichita Falls Fire and EMS was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs. Vitro Architectural Glass

Vitro also said at least one firefighter was transported with heat-related stress.

The incident was earlier reported as a possible gas leak, but that was not the case.

At least one person was taken by Air Evac to United Regional. It is not known at this time what condition any of the employees are in at this time.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Fire Department and Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

Emergency units from American Medical Response, TranS Star, Electra and Clay County were called to the scene to help transport employees to the hospital.