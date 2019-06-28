Video shows border patrol agent saving life of migrant teen drowning in Rio Grande

Texas

by: NBC News

AUSTIN (KXAN/ NBC News) — A migrant teen from Honduras was saved by Border Patrol agents after he almost drowned in the Rio Grande river.

A video released by Customs and Border Patrol shows an agent performing CPR on the 13-year-old. He and his parents were found in the river Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the teen had been underwater for more than a minute before they were able to pull him out. He was lifeless.

After two agents performed CPR, the teen coughed and started breathing on his own. They took him to a hospital where he received more treatment.

Then the family was taken to the Eagle Pass south station for processing.

