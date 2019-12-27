VIDEO: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) — A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

The incident happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

In a shocking video, a tractor trailer loses control and swerves around the crash — and into the grass as troopers run to get out of the way. A State Trooper who jumped into a nearby pick-up truck was pinned for a long time and another trooper was also hit.

Both are expected to be alright.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.