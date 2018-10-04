VIDEO: Raccoon breaks into Texas police station; cops in hot pursuit
BEDFORD, Texas (KXAN) — A "masked bandit" broke into a North Texas police station last weekend, leading officers on a wild pursuit that lasted several hours.
A raccoon fell through the ceiling of the Bedford Police Department late Saturday night.
Surveillance footage obtained by NBC News shows several officers with nets chasing the critter throughout the building.
After nine hours the officers captured the animal and set it free in a park.
Bedford is located between Fort Worth and Dallas.
