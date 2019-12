HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — An alert man saved a dog’s life at a Houston apartment complex.

Surveillance video showed the man exiting an elevator, and then a female with a small dog on a leash entered. The dog didn’t make it into the elevator before the doors shut, and the leash was caught between the doors.

The man turned around and saw it, and he rushed to free the dog from its leash and collar before the elevator changed floors.