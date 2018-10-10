VIDEO: Puppy snatched from Mesquite yard by suspects in Cadillac Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Puppy snatched from Mesquite, Texas yard. (Photo via NBC News) [ + - ] Video

MESQUITE, Texas (KXAN) — A puppy yelped and cried as it was stolen from a fenced-in yard in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.

Police are investigating after the video, obtained by local NBC affiliate KXAS, was posted on social media.

Two men are seen standing next to the fence in a rural neighborhood as one snatches the 10-week-old French Mastiff by the scruff of its neck and carries it to a parked Cadillac SUV.

The Dallas Morning News reports the theft happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Milam Road — about 15 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

Two adult Mastiffs in the yard bark as the suspects take the puppy.

The owner came home to find one of his dogs, named Chipper, missing. The puppy is also microchipped, the owner said, giving him a better chance of getting home.

Anyone with information on the dognapping is asked to call Investigator J. Halbert at 972-216-6794.