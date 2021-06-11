Video of San Antonio airport shooting in April released, shooter died from self-inflicted wound

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Video released Friday by the San Antonio Police Department shows the sequence of events during a police shooting in April at an airport that resulted in the shooter’s death.

The 3-minute, 17-second video uses airport surveillance video and voiceovers by SAPD personnel to “provide information as the department currently understands it.”

The incident on April 15 at the San Antonio International Airport involved a man, later identified as Joe Gomez, who initially drove through the lower-level drop-off lanes the wrong way, and then got out of his car and starting shooting a handgun at cars and people nearby.

Surveillance video shows Gomez emptying a clip, then reloading and shooting again before an officer hit him with gunfire from behind a pillar. After Gomez was hit, he went to his car before kneeling beside it and then shooting himself in the head. That portion of the video is blurred out, but the officer in the video described it as such.

It was originally reported the officer’s gunfire was what ultimately killed Gomez, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner determined Gomez died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound after sustaining the officer’s gunfire.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the shooting. The officer, John Maines of the San Antonio Park Police Department, was put on administrative duty after the shooting, KSAT in San Antonio reported.

Mariah Medina, SAPD’s public affairs manager, said in the video investigations into police shootings are “comprehensive and can take over a year,” and the video is the department’s “current understanding” of what happened.

Medina said the facts could change as the investigation continues, and every police shooting is forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney for review. She said SAPD won’t determine if policy was followed “until all facts are known.”