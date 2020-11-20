VIDEO: Meteors flare over Texas as part of the annual Leonid meteor shower

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — A flaring meteor near Del Rio was caught on dashcam Thursday while the Leonid meteor shower continues this week.

KXAN viewer Richard Fujikawa sent in a video his dashcam captured while he was traveling near the area.

According to Space.com, the Leonid meteors are caused by the Tempel-Tuttle comet which travels through our solar system every 33.3 years. When the comet passes near the sun, it leaves a trail of debris that the Earth passes through.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville tweeted another video of the meteor that was caught by one of its meteorologists.

This year’s Leonid shower began Monday around midnight.

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon will only be 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 63°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 62°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 57°

Monday

76° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 76° 62°

Tuesday

80° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 80° 55°

Wednesday

72° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 72° 47°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

7 AM
Few Showers
0%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss