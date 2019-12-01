VIDEO: Metal beam falls from a Ferris wheel at a festival in East Texas

La Marque, Texas (KXAN) — A scary moment in La Marque, Texas Friday night after a metal beam fell from a Ferris wheel at a holiday festival.

A witness shot video of the metal falling off the ride at the Magical Winter Lights Lantern Festival. Witnesses say the beam was close to hitting a person walking next to the ride.

A spokesperson for the festival says all passengers were safely removed from the ride and no injuries were reported.

The Ferris wheel was immediately shut down following the incident and festival organizers are investigating.