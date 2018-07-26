VIDEO: Man rides atop Texas deputy's patrol car during transfer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was caught on video riding on top of a patrol car after he allegedly kicked out the back window and climbed onto the roof while it was moving.
Martin Estrada, 31, was being transferred from Wichita Falls to Abilene in a Taylor County Sheriff's patrol car Wednesday, KXAN sister station KTAB reports. Deputies said he had been uncooperative when being placed in the car in the first place.
Video showed Estrada riding atop the car as it traveled down Highway 82. The patrol car eventually came to a stop after Wichita County officials arrived to help.
Estrada faces evading arrest, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of meth with intent to deliver charges.
