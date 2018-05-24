VIDEO: Dallas Cowboys player arrested after Lamborghini crash

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Dash camera video released by the Frisco Police Department shows Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams getting arrested early Saturday morning when officers found him riding an electric scooter after he crashed his Lamborghini.

KXAS in Dallas reports the video contradicts what Williams and his attorney Chip Lewis originally said happened on May 19.

Williams said in a statement that a driver in front of him “slammed on his brakes,” leading to the crash which was near Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road in Frisco, Texas.

In the video, you can see Williams swerving on the scooter and then falling off as officers approach him. The two officers then question him for the next 4 minutes before arresting him and charging him with public intoxication.

When asked about his Lamborghini, Williams said, “My friend [name redacted] was an idiot and I’m literally driving towards it to see what happened to it. And I don’t want to drive and be a f—–g idiot, so I took [the scooter] and this is my first time riding it. I’m not lying to you, sir.”

When the officer says William had been drinking, he responded, “I would never lie to y’all” and continues to add that he was checking on his car because his friend had been driving it.

In a statement to KXAS Saturday, Williams’ attorney said that “contrary to media reports, Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle.”

The video also shows where the sports car crashed and what appears to be a light pole beneath the car.