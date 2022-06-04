NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — We’re not going to waste your time with a bunch of text, we just wanted you to see this adorable video of a New Braunfels police officer holding a baby deer and racoon after the two were abandoned in the wild:

The PD posted the video on the city’s TikTok explaining that the fawn was rescued after its mother was hit by a car and the raccoon was rescued by animal welfare officers after it was abandoned by its mother.

That’s where Officer Flugrath comes in. He has nursed several animals back to health, the post said. Some are released to the wild while others bond with him and become pets.

The post has garnered some attention, including from people in the community who have had Flugrath show up to help them with animal issues including Angie Wolf who said: “Officer Flugrath is AMAZING! He kindly helped escort a snake out of our grill on our back porch!”

“Serving and protecting even our four legged friends!” the department said in their post.