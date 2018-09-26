VIDEO: Car smashes through bakery in North Texas NBC A car smashed into a bakery in Garland, Texas, Sept. 24, 2018 (NBC Photo) [ + - ] Video

GARLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A car vying for a parking spot in front of a North Texas bakery ended up smashing through its front window, hurting 10 people in the process.

Surveillance video from outside shows that just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, two cars try turning into the same spot. One — a white SUV — got there first and then kept going. Video inside the Garland bakery shows it hitting a shelf and pushing customers toward the counter.

"It's very lucky, you know, we thank God that nothing more severe happened than, you know, what actually did happen," said bakery owner Armando Gelista. "There were people hurt. There was children here, but thank God that it wasn't nothing that serious."

One person was taken to the hospital and nine others were helped at the scene.

The driver told police he was trying to park but pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal. No charges were filed and the man was able to drive home.