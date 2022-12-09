SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday morning, nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia.

Videos and photos captured Griner getting off a plane at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Griner was swapped for arms dealer Viktor Bout Thursday. The deal achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.

Griner, who also played pro basketball in Russia, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Griner pleaded guilty in July but still faced trial because admitting guilt in Russia’s judicial system does not automatically end a case. She was sentenced to nine years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.