VIDEO: Amarillo police officer kicks K-9 partner after arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KXAN) — Security footage from out sister station KAMR in Amarillo shows a police officer kicking his K-9 partner after the dog takes down a suspect.

Amarillo Police said K-9s live with their handlers and have removed the K-9 from the officer’s home. The dog is with a supervisor while an investigation takes place.

It is a Class C misdemeanor to recklessly taunt, torment or strike a police service animal under the Texas Penal Code.

The officer’s chain of command will administer disciplinary action if they feel it’s warranted.

Police say the dog doesn’t appear to have any injuries, but it will be looked at by a veterinarian just to be sure.