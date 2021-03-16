Vehicle registration waiver ends April 14, TxDMV urges people to renew before then

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s time to get your vehicle’s registration renewed, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements expires at 11:59 p.m. April 14, and TxDMV doesn’t want you to wait until the last minute to take care of it.

There are three options to renew registration TxDMV said.

  • Online at TxDMV.com or www.Texas.gov is the quickest and easiest way, TxDMV said, and you can save $1 on fees. It’s available for up to nine months past your expiration date.
  • By mailing the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county’s tax assessor-collector
  • In-person at your county’s tax assessor-collector office. Contact your county tax office for hours and locations. It’s possible you can renew in-person at certain grocery stores, as well.

Before renewing registration, vehicles need to pass an inspection. Folks can visit a state inspection site of their choosing to get that taken care of.

The expiring waiver covers the following services:

  • Initial vehicle registration
  • Vehicle registration renewal
  • Vehicle tilting
  • Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards
  • 30-day temporary permits

