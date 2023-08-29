AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety said Monday its system to inspect vehicles had been fixed after a hardware failure last week. DPS said there was “no longer an interruption to service at this time.”

A hardware failure that started on Aug. 23 led to an outage at the vehicle inspection system, DPS said. Department workers were able to replace the damaged hardware over the weekend and finalize testing overnight on Sunday in order to allow inspections to resume on Monday morning, according to DPS.

The department said the outage would not allow stations in “safety-only” counties to conduct proper vehicle inspections. Station license renewal applications were also unavailable, according to DPS.

The department said the issue did not impact emission inspections.