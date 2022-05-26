UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement is working to learn more about the 18-year-old gunman who entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and two adults.

The shooter, Salvador Ramos, shot and injured his grandmother before going to the elementary school Tuesday.

Department of Public Safety South Texas Regional Director Victor Escalon said Thursday the grandmother is alive and stable.

Escalon said investigators are still working to figure out Ramos’ motive. The DPS spokesperson said there are numerous questions still unanswered.

“That takes time [the investigation]. We’re still grabbing a lot of information,” Escalon said.

Here’s what we’ve learned about the 18-year-old:

Ramos wrecked the truck that he took from his grandmother outside of the school Tuesday morning. He climbed a fence and entered the school with a rifle and a backpack of ammunition, Escalon said.

Community members of the small South Texas town have shared what they know about Ramos through media reports.

Uvalde resident Hope Luna told KXAN that her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend grew up with him.

“He was just a normal kid just like any other, didn’t seem to have any issues [when he was younger],” she said. “He had friends. We don’t really know what triggered him to do this.”

A man who lived near the elementary school told NewsNation he believed the teen had been bullied and moved in with his grandmother after arguing with his mother.

The neighbor said he felt the shooter “was just mad at the world.”

The shooter fired “numerous rounds” inside the building, DPS said. Officials are still working to figure out how many shots were fired. The “majority” of the shooting happened at the beginning of the incident, DPS said.

A tactical team with U.S. Border Patrol went into the classroom where the gunman barricaded himself and shot and killed him about an hour after he first walked into the school, DPS said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.