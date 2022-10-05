UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Families of victims in the Uvalde school shooting, as well as survivors, are calling for more gun legislation to be passed months after the tragedy.

In late May, a gunman shot and killed two teachers and 19 children at Robb Elementary School.

They’re holding a press conference Wednesday morning alongside Democratic lawmakers to elevate their concerns.

In the months after the shooting, some Uvalde families have called for lawmakers to raise the minimum age to purchase firearms like the AR-15 the gunman used to 21 years old in Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in August said doing so would be “unconstitutional,” according to reporting from the Associated Press.

On the day of the gubernatorial debate last Friday, Gov. Abbott’s office released a statement addressing some of the loved ones’ concerns. Renae Eze, the governor’s press secretary, said in a statement then, “Governor Abbott and First Lady Abbott join all Texans in mourning every single innocent life lost that tragic day, and we pray for the families who are suffering from the loss of a loved one. Governor Abbott visited Uvalde over several weeks to meet individually with over 30 victims’ families to provide direct assistance, and every month since the tragedy to ensure they are receiving all the resources and support needed to heal.”