UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Uvalde filed a lawsuit Thursday against Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell, asking that she “hand over all relevant law enforcement investigation records and materials” from the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, according to a statement from the City.

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman entered the elementary school and killed 19 students and two teachers.

The City said an independent investigator’s review of the shooting is being “significantly restricted by the scope of evidence that has not been made available.”

The lawsuit states the information would be “solely” for the investigator’s review. The investigator would be subject to a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement.

“No one from the City will have access to the information requested to be turned over to ensure confidentiality of the District Attorney’s criminal investigation,” the City’s statement reads.

KXAN reached out to the Uvalde District Attorney’s Office for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

“The Uvalde community has waited entirely too long for answers and transparency with regard to the Robb Elementary shooting incident,” the statement reads. “From day one, the city’s focus is on helping the entire Uvalde community, parents who lost children, children who lost parents, and young survivors navigate through the healing process. Transparency and accountability are part of that process. We hope this lawsuit will allow the City’s investigation into the conduct of its officers to be completed so as to give the community and families the answers they deserve.”

Other Uvalde lawsuits

Uvalde families filed a $27 billion class action lawsuit on Wednesday, suing multiple entities including law enforcement, Uvalde CISD and the gun seller and maker connected to the shooting.

According to Charles Bonner, who is representing the families, they’re seeking damages for the psychological trauma the shooting has caused.

Earlier this week, the mother of a 10 year old killed in the shooting filed a lawsuit against the gun maker, seller, the City of Uvalde, Uvalde CISD and several law enforcement officers.