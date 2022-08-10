UVALDE, Texas (KXAN/NBC) — It wasn’t just a high school volleyball match Tuesday at Lytle High School. It was a night of remembrance and reflection for a community trying to heal from its most awful tragedy.

The Uvalde Lobos volleyball team went to Lytle for the first match of the season, and the first time school-sponsored athletics took place after the shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers in May.

Players from Lytle handed 21 roses, one for each shooting victim, to Uvalde players and coaches before the match began. Signs in support of Uvalde, many saying “Lytle is Uvalde Strong,” were draped across the Lytle HS gym walls.

Video provided by Mr. Bowtie’s Texas High School Sports Machine

“We were ready to keep playing and to play for Uvalde. We were ready to show everybody that we’re still here,” said Uvalde senior Delylah DeLaGarza.

Uvalde’s Jacqueline Cardenas was just excited to get back to playing after what the community has gone through the past 2 1/2 months.

“I just wanted to come and play,” she said. “I feel like it’s been hard being in Uvalde after everything that happened. Everyone was really excited.”

The match went to five sets with Lytle picking up the win 3-2, but in the end, that didn’t matter much.

“They’ve gone through a tough time and to come out here and play their heart out, it’s amazing to see what they’ve accomplished,” said Lytle senior Rose Scotello.