AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers will hear from law enforcement Thursday morning about the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde two weeks ago.

According to Rep. Dustin Burrow’s office, the testimony that the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting will hear is expected to be in executive session and won’t be made available to the public. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan asked for the committee to be formed a week after the shooting.

“Because of the quasi-judicial nature of the committee’s investigation and pursuant to House Rule 4, Section 12, witnesses will be examined in executive session,” the public notice said.

Burrows (R-Lubbock) is the chairperson of the committee. Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) is the vice-chairperson and Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court Justice, makes up the committee.

Burrow’s office said people from the Texas Department of Public Safety will testify, but the office isn’t releasing the names of those invited. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.