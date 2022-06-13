UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday plans to distribute $1.5 million in emergency funding to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, as part of the School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grant. The announcement comes nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Project SERV funds are available for use under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and can be used “for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district’s students, teachers, staff, and families,” per a department release.

Permitted funding uses include mental health resources for staff and students as well as overtime pay for teachers, counselors and security personnel.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Uvalde CISD on May 31 and June 1, and has been communicating with district leaders and Texas Education Agency personnel in the weeks following.

“No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone. While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones; and it is our turn to support them,” Cardona said in the release.

Project SERV funds are available on a 12-month basis, but longer-term assistance can be requested as needed.