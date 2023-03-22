AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents in Uvalde are now getting a look at what the new elementary school replacing Robb Elementary will look like after the May 24 mass shooting killed 19 children and two teachers.

The new campus is expected to accommodate 800 students. That is nearly twice as big as Robb Elementary.

The new campus will have a lot of new security measures, including fencing around the play fields, keyless entry points and privacy gates that are 9 feet tall, officials said. Additionally, there will be a secure waiting space at the front of the campus for visitors, as well as a new road to help first responders access the school to the north.

There are also plans to memorialize the 21 Robb Elementary shooting victims in the school’s new design.

At a recent rally at the Texas Capitol, passionate chants for school safety lulled into pained silence as Caitlyne Gonzales took the microphone that day.

“I remember hearing my best friend scream,” she said through tears. “The next day we got the news from my mom. The worst news that any child should get.”

The 10-year-old watched 19 classmates die the day of the mass shooting. Caitlyne stood before hundreds of gun safety activists and around the families of those who died as she recounted that day.

“He wobbled the knob on my door, he shot at the door, and a bullet went over my head. I had to wait every 77 minutes. And then I heard the glass break,” she said. “I shouldn’t have to be here right now, but I am because my friends don’t have a voice no more.”

To see the full rendering of the new Uvalde elementary school, go here.