AUSTIN (KXAN) — The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde “didn’t want to live anymore,” a family member revealed, saying he “broke down” in the days leading up to the mass killing, according to police body camera footage.

“His mind, last week, he broke down and didn’t want to live anymore,” a woman, who identifies herself as a family member of the 18-year-old gunman, is heard telling police at 1:50 p.m. on May 24 — one hour after the gunman was shot and killed.

The killing put an end to 74 minutes of law enforcement inaction, which a Texas House committee investigating the shooting blamed on “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.“

“He said he was crying to the outside and didn’t want to live anymore,” the family member, whose face is blurred in video released to the public, told police at the home where the gunman lived with and shot his grandmother.

In a conversation captured on Uvalde police officer body camera video, the woman said she “knew” her relative was responsible as soon as she learned what happened.

“I was on the south side, and I heard shots go off,” she told police in tears. “And then when they told me it was on Diaz Street [where he lived], and it was a rifle, I knew it was my [family member], because he asked my son [unintelligible].”

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary shooting found he had “expressed suicidal ideation” during the week between his 18th birthday on May 16 and the May 24 mass shooting. Before his birthday, he had asked family members to buy guns through illegal straw purchases but was turned down.

“[T]he attacker expressed suicidal ideation to a cousin, who talked to him and did not believe he was an imminent suicide risk,” the report found.

After he turned 18, in the days before the shooting, his grandparents and other family members became aware he had bought guns.

“The grandparents demanded that the guns be removed from their home,” the report said.

Uvalde law enforcement had “no information” prior to the shooting “that should have identified this attacker as a threat to any school campus,” the report found.