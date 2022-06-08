WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — A fourth-grade student who survived the deadly Uvalde school shooting as well as the parents of a victim are testifying before a House committee in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

Miah Cerrillo, Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio spoke to members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Cerrillo is the 11-year-old student who survived the Uvalde mass shooting after she said she covered herself in a classmate’s blood and played dead to protect herself from being shot. It’s reported that she and one of her friends also called 911 from their dead teacher’s phone to ask the police for help.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio lost their 10-year-old daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, in the shooting. Felix, a Uvalde County deputy, said he and his wife had been at the school hours before the shooting to celebrate their daughter making honor roll and receiving a good citizen award.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who’s the committee chairwoman, said the hearing will focus on the “gun violence epidemic in the United States” and examining the “urgent need” to address it.

This story will be updated.