UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Families of the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in Uvalde in May heard the preliminary report from the Texas House committee investigating the shooting and had a chance to view video of the law enforcement response. The report and video were released to the public at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

State leaders and the media have been calling for months for video in the hallway of Robb Elementary School to be released, but many criticized an Austin newspaper and TV station earlier this week for publishing a 77-minute leaked video that showed the hallway, outside surveillance footage and body camera footage. On Tuesday, Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody, vice chair of the House committee investigating the shooting, shared “the report we’re working on provides context. A piecemeal release of information continues to tell part of a story that people deserve the complete truth about.”

The Texas House investigative committee was created in early June. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan appointed Moody, D-El Paso, Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, as well as the Honorable Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice who recently ran against Attorney General Ken Paxton, to the committee.

Unlike the video that was leaked, the hallway video released Sunday starts after the shooter enters the classroom and does not contain any audio at all. The leaked video showed the shooter entering the hallway around 11:33 a.m. on May 24 carrying a black rifle. A child can be seen walking down another part of the hall and peeking around a corner before running away after hearing gunshots.

The video released Sunday does now show the shooter firing rounds into the classroom and stepping inside.

The first officer appears on camera at 11:35 a.m. Two start running toward the classroom door with the shooter and two more join them outside it. A minute later gunshots are fired and officers are seen retreating. At 12:21 p.m. officers move back down the hall and just outside the classroom door. At 12:50 p.m. more gunshots are fired.

The 18-year-old shooter was killed at the scene.

KXAN will be updating this article with key findings from the report. Check back for further updates.