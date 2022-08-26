AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Uvalde community will gather in Austin Saturday morning for a march and rally to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety.

This comes after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about an hour and a half west of San Antonio, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 children.

Uvalde’s parents and families will meet alongside March For Our Lives, a youth-led organization created in the wake of another school shooting, the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack in Parkland, Florida.

The group will also include survivors from the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting, where 10 Texans were killed.

Rally organizers say they are urging Abbott to call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 to 21.

Just this week, a federal court in Fort Worth ruled Texas can’t ban 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns, the Texas Tribune reported. In the state, handguns can only legally be purchased at 21. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old, the Texas Tribune wrote.

The March For Our Lives rally will start Saturday at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.