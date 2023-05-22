UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — City leaders in Uvalde are speaking Monday morning to mark one year since the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school.

Mayor Don McLaughlin and City Manager Vince DiPiazza will address reporters at the local civic center starting at 11 a.m. KXAN will carry a live stream of their remarks in this story and on the station’s Facebook page.

A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. In a news release, the mayor said there will be no city-sanctioned events planned this week to remember the tragedy. However, Monday’s news conference is intended to “balance the news media’s need to tell a story and the need of Uvalde residents to have space and privacy to reflect on the last year without the fear of intrusion,” according to a statement from the mayor.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District created a foundation after the shooting to work on demolishing Robb Elementary School and building a new facility in its place. The school will cost about $60 million and relies entirely on private donations. To date, the Moving Forward Foundation is more than 70 percent to that goal. The new building’s plans include ways to memorialize those killed last year.

At the Texas Capitol, lawmakers took up measures aimed at improving school safety and addressing mental health care following the deadly shooting. However, legislation striving to tighten restrictions on guns failed to advance despite the pleas and protests from families of the children killed in Uvalde. They specifically called for a measure to raise the age to buy AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The gunman in this shooting bought two AR-15-style rifles just days after his 18th birthday.

A poll released earlier this month from the Texas Politics Project showed three out of four Texas voters support the idea of enacting stricter gun control measures that would raise the age requirement to purchase a weapon in the state.