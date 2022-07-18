UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board members will hear from the public Monday evening about changes and security plans for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the school district’s YouTube page. School board members are also expected to respond to speakers.

In a message to parents last week, superintendent Hal Harrell said the district was working with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) on a district-wide safety and security audit.

Harrell announced initial recommendations that the district already started with $1 million in donated funding. Those include:

Installation of new perimeter fencing.

Addition of security cameras.

Upgrading of doors, door locks and access points.

Hiring additional district police officers and security personnel.

The public hearing comes one day after a Texas House committee released a 77-page report on its findings of the May 24 mass shooting, along with video of law enforcement response that day.

Among school security concerns, the report found that there was a “regrettable culture of noncompliance by school personnel who frequently propped doors open and deliberately circumvented locks.”

On May 24, the report said no one had locked any of the three exterior doors to the west building of Robb Elementary — a violation of school policy. As a result, the attacker had unimpeded access to enter the building, continuing into adjoining rooms 111 and 112. There was no evidence that he forced entry into room 111, indicating that door was also unlocked.

One factor behind that relaxed vigilance, the report indicated, is that security alerts and lockdowns were frequent. There were 47 events since late February of this year. Around 90% of those calls were due to “bailouts” when officers chase a car with suspected undocumented immigrants, who then purposely crash and run away to avoid being arrested.

According to the report, Uvalde CISD parents became so concerned at one point that they offered to hire off-duty police to supplement school police officers.

KXAN News will bring you updates from the school board meeting here, and on KXAN News @9 p.m. and 10 p.m.