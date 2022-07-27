This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

UVALDE, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is providing $1.25 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD).

These funds will provide counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach efforts for students and faculty affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School. These state financial resources will also establish a district-wide, trauma-informed counseling program to ensure Uvalde students receive support services and counseling within the UCISD.

The Governor’s PSO administers federal and state grant funding to promote strategies which improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the shooting. Those actions include:

For more information on PSO’s programs and operations, you can visit the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety website.