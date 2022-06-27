SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — University Health System in San Antonio tweeted the conditions of two remaining victims of May’s Uvalde school shooting.

The patients are a 66-year-old woman in good condition and a 10-year-old girl in fair condition. Both are being cared for at University Hospital.

A 9-year-old patient was released June 4.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the mass shooting after an 18 year old entered an unsecured back door at Robb Elementary School and began firing. Seventeen people were injured; most of them have been released from area hospitals.