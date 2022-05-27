UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “all options are on the table” when asked if he has considered calling a special legislative session in the aftermath of Tuesday’s shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

A Texas state senator told the governor where he stood on the matter during Abbott’s press conference Friday afternoon.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, interrupted Abbott’s press conference, in a similar fashion to Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s display Wednesday, calling on Abbott to call the special session.

“My colleagues are asking for a special session. You’re getting a letter tomorrow. I’m asking you now to bring us back,” Guitierrez said at the foot of the stage in front of Abbott.

Abbott didn’t respond to Gutierrez’s comments. The governor answered a reporter’s question, saying there will be legislation coming out of the tragedy in Uvalde.

“Do we expect laws to come out of this devastating crime? Absolutely yes,” Abbott said. “There will be laws in multiple different subject areas. For example, I do fully expect every law that we passed in the aftermath of the Santa Fe shooting to be completely revisited.”

Abbott has full authority to call a special session in Texas at any time and without notice, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas.

The shooter, an 18-year-old from Uvalde, killed 19 children and two teachers when he entered Robb Elementary School through a propped open door Tuesday morning.