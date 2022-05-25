UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Some families are still awaiting word on the condition of their children Tuesday night after a shooting killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Alfred Garza doesn’t know how badly injured his 9-year-old daughter Amy Jo is, and he had to wait outside a church near the school for a definitive answer.

“We know she’s injured, we just don’t know her state yet,” Garza said.

Other families were in the same situation as the sunset in Uvalde, a city about 90 miles southwest of San Antonio. One by one, family members of school children were called into a church to receive the news they were hoping for, or some they aren’t sure they can handle.

Garza expressed frustration over investigators and state officials for releasing death numbers before families were notified.

“We don’t know anything about our children,” he said, “and yet they can put that information out there to public and yet we’re still waiting to hear from our own children.”

He’s preparing for the worst, but hoping for a miracle.

“I’m just trying to be strong for my family, for my daughter,” he said. “I know she’s out there — hopefully she’s out there and she’s scared. I know she’s scared.”