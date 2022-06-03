UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — A search of the Uvalde school shooter’s Ford truck found one black Smith & Wesson rifle and at least 15 fully loaded or nearly fully loaded PMAG 30 rifle magazines, according to court documents.

Law enforcement carried out the search warrant for 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’ pickup truck on May 25. Just one day prior, Ramos crashed the vehicle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before entering the building where he gunned down 19 students and two teachers.

At least six of the magazines were located in a duffel bag in the truck, according to paperwork for the search warrant. The other nine were either strewn on the floorboards and a seat.

Three spent rounds were found either near the passenger side of the truck or on the floorboard of the passenger side.

The documents said law enforcement collected eight DNA swabs, including two bloodstain swabs, from inside the truck.

Earlier this week, KXAN obtained the search warrant for Ramos’ iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was found next to his body after he was shot by law enforcement. Authorities said they would look at the data of the phone, which includes photographic data, digital images, text messages, video, voice messages and other elements.

Another search of the home Ramos was staying at found two other cell phones — a red iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy A12 — as well as an HP Laptop and Sonim radio phone.

Clumps of hair, 460 rounds of ammo and a Wendy’s hat were among the other items found at Ramos’ home, according to court paperwork. Two apparent blood stain swabs were also recovered, though the documents do not state who authorities think the blood was from.