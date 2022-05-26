UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Several memorials were created since Tuesday for the 21 people killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

A memorial was set up in downtown Uvalde for the victims. On Thursday, wooden crosses with the names of each student and staff member killed surrounded a fountain in the city. Several people arrived at the memorial to leave flowers to show support for the community.

Another memorial with the victim’s names was set up in front of the elementary school.

A memorial is set up in the downtown area of Uvalde off Main Street for the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting that took place May 24, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

A memorial for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting at the Texas Capitol. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

A memorial is set up in the downtown area of Uvalde off Main Street for the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting that took place May 24, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

A memorial is set up in the downtown area of Uvalde off Main Street for the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting that took place May 24, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

A memorial for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting at the Texas Capitol. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

Leo Flores, 37, writes a message on a cross honoring his niece, Eliahana Cruz Torres, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Memorial at the Texas State Capitol for victims of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) (May 25, 2022)

Memorial at the Texas State Capitol for victims of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) (May 25, 2022)

A memorial for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting at the Texas Capitol. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

Memorial at the Texas State Capitol for victims of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) (May 25, 2022)

Memorial at the Texas State Capitol for victims of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader) (May 25, 2022)

Memorial at the Texas State Capitol for victims of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader) (May 25, 2022)

Memorial at the Texas State Capitol for victims of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader) (May 25, 2022)

Crosses with the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Pastor Daniel Myers kneels in front of crosses bearing the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims while praying for them at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A woman kneels as she pays her respects in front of crosses with the names of children killed outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed the Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

A couple prepare to place flowers on crosses with the names of children killed outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed the Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

A memorial for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting at the Texas Capitol. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

A memorial was also set up at the Texas State Capitol for the 21 victims, as well.

People left flowers and signs of sympathy and support at the memorials, including the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who was seen leaving white roses at one of the crosses at the downtown Uvalde memorial.