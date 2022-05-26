UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Several memorials were created since Tuesday for the 21 people killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.
A memorial was set up in downtown Uvalde for the victims. On Thursday, wooden crosses with the names of each student and staff member killed surrounded a fountain in the city. Several people arrived at the memorial to leave flowers to show support for the community.
Another memorial with the victim’s names was set up in front of the elementary school.
A memorial was also set up at the Texas State Capitol for the 21 victims, as well.
People left flowers and signs of sympathy and support at the memorials, including the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who was seen leaving white roses at one of the crosses at the downtown Uvalde memorial.