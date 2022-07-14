UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been over a month since 19 children and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

People across Texas haven’t stopped showing their support for the town of a little more than 16,000 residents. Since the shooting, the memorial outside the school’s campus has grown.

On Wednesday, hundreds of flowers, stuffed animals, signs and photos of the victims delicately placed around the school sign now almost reach the roadway.

July 13, 2022: In the weeks after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the memorial for the 21 victims outside the campus building has grown. (Nexstar Photo)

Communities like Laredo, Santa Fe and our own Hays County set up banners in solidarity. Santa Fe, Texas experienced its own school shooting in 2018, when a teenager shot and killed 10 people at a high school there.

Individual crosses and flower pots for each of the victims are displayed, including ones for teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe. Joe died just two days after his wife was killed in the mass shooting.

Earlier this week, school surveillance video of the shooting and subsequent law enforcement response was leaked. Families are still reacting after seeing the footage, including Alfred Garza III, who lost his 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo, in the May 24 shooting.

He told KXAN on Wednesday the video caught him off guard and did upset him, since he was expecting a private viewing with other families on Sunday before the footage was publicly released.