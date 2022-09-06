Murals around the town of Uvalde, Texas honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Nexstar Photo/Jala Washington)

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty-one murals of students and teachers who were victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting in May are up around town in Uvalde.

The murals memorialize each of the victims by including what seem to be aspects of their personalities, such as sports and hobbies they were involved in, and interests like TikTok and SpongeBob.

One of the murals of a teacher who died in the shooting also includes her husband of 24 years, who died two days after the shooting, reportedly of a heart attack due to grief.

Abel Ortiz curated the “Healing Uvalde” mural project with multiple Texas artists contributing.

Murals around the town of Uvalde, Texas honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Nexstar Photo)

Murals around the town of Uvalde, Texas honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Nexstar Photo) Murals around the town of Uvalde, Texas honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Nexstar Photos/Jala Washington)

Students in Uvalde went back to school Tuesday — a little over three months after the tragedy.

The Robb Elementary campus has since been closed, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced in June. Students who would’ve attended classes there will be taught at other district facilities.

In late July, the district delayed the start of the school year until after Labor Day so security improvements could be made to all campuses.