BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — One year ago Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., shooter Salvador Ramos entered the Robb Elementary School campus in Uvalde.

Now, the father and sole participant is walking the 21 miles in honor of the lives lost in the massacre. Daniel Chapin, shares his sentiments in a moment of silence for the victims.

Chapin laid out flags with the names of the victims written on them and placed them in the ground this morning.

He used each one as a mile marker throughout his trek.

“We’ve got to stop doing this. We’ve got to stop burying our children. We’ve got to stop dividing ourselves in this issue. Some of us are standing and yelling on city hall and other people are sitting in their homes doing nothing,” says Chapin.

The walk started off Main Street near Temple City Hall and other participants slowly joined along the way.

Eventually finishing at the 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado.

Although the walk ends today, the fight for ending school violence continues on.

“You hear and have heard ever since Columbine High School, thoughts and prayers. It’s time to put the thoughts and prayers into action. And it’s not the way it is a way. Everyone can walk, whether it’s figuratively or literally,” says Chapin.

For more information on the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, you can visit here.