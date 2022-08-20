*Editor’s note: The interview with LULAC state director Rodolfo Rosales Jr. was recorded on Aug. 19, the day before the donation was made. Any mention of “tomorrow” is referring to the day of monetary disbursement, Aug. 20.

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced it would give half a million dollars to families directly affected by the Robb Elementary shooting tragedy. The funds were distributed on Aug. 20.

LULAC state director Rodolfo Rosales Jr. said that instead of setting up a state LULAC donation fund, the organization decided to set up a national one, since so many people were willing to help. He also said it was helpful to have the resources that are available at the national level, like professional accountants and bookkeepers, available so they could ensure every cent went directly to the families.

Rosales said the money is necessary for those families because their lives have been put on hold.

“So what we decided…was enough is enough, we had heard calls from all over the state of Texas, that the families were getting frustrated, that nobody who had set up these funds was actually distributing them,” Rosales explained.

The money was evenly distributed among the families, Rosales said. LULAC worked with Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who worked with the victims’ families to ensure the checks would go to the proper family members.

LULAC is the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/.