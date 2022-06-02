Editor’s Note: This Thursday event was canceled “due to extenuating circumstances,” according to chief of staff for State Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of House Democrats from the Austin area are demanding that Gov. Greg Abbott take action following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

The delegation from Travis County includes representatives Vikki Goodwin, Donna Howard, Gina Hinojosa, Sheryl Cole, James Talarico and Celia Israel.

Abbott on Wednesday ordered a review of school safety in Texas. Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center to provide a progress report to his office and the Texas Legislature by Oct. 1.

Abbott also asked Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan to create special legislative committees. Abbott stopped short of calling for a special session but has not ruled one out.