SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A university announced it created a scholarship in honor of one of the children killed in Uvalde whose parents said she dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

Earlier this week, St. Mary’s University in San Antonio shared it started the Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund to benefit future law students. Rubio died along with 18 classmates and two teachers in the mass shooting last month at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

Rubio’s mother, Kimberly, attended the university and told a House panel investigating gun violence this week that her 10-year-old daughter aspired to go to the same school, too.

“If given the opportunity, Lexi would have made a positive change in this world,” Kimberly told the House committee. “She wanted to attend St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas on a softball scholarship. She wanted to major in math and go on to attend law school. That opportunity was taken from her. She was taken from us.”

Patricia Roberts, the law school’s dean, said in a statement she personally donated $5,000 on June 3 to start the scholarship fund. An online donation page for the Rubio memorial fund shows that it now exceeds $25,000.

“While we cannot lessen the pain Lexi’s family and friends feel,” Roberts said, “we can make sure that she is remembered in a way that honors her life and her St. Mary’s dream long into the future.”

The university stated this will provide scholarship aid to future law students with financial needs “who exemplify the spirit of Lexi Rubio’s intellectual curiosity, resilience and deep commitment to family values.”

During the House committee hearing on Wednesday, Rubio’s parents also called for federal lawmakers to approve stricter gun laws, like a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, to prevent another tragedy from happening.