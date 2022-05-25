AUSTIN (KXAN) – Five of the 10 deadliest shootings in U.S. history were in Texas, with three being within the past five years. Four of the 10 were school shootings.

Texas is the second-largest state by population — California is the first. California had one shooting categorized under the 10 deadliest—the 1984 San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre in San Diego, California with 21 deaths.

In 2019, KXAN Investigates covered A History of Mass Violence in Texas. Use the link to view a timeline of Texas’ mass shootings. From 1980 to 2019, Texas experienced at least 32 mass shootings.

2022: Robb Elementary School shooting / Uvalde, Texas

On Tuesday, Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, began shooting inside an elementary school in Uvalde. Officials said Ramos killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School. Ramos was killed by responding law enforcement officers.

2019: El Paso Walmart shooting / El Paso, Texas

On Aug 3, 2019, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso. Crusius left the scene but later turned himself into the police.

2017: Sutherland Springs church shooting / Sutherland Springs, Texas

On Nov. 5, 2017, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Law enforcement officials later announced Kelley was found dead inside a vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

1991: Luby’s shooting / Killeen, Texas

On Oct. 16, 1991, 35-year-old George Hennard crashed his vehicle into a Luby’s cafeteria in Killeen. He then proceeded to shoot and kill 23 people before killing himself.

1966: University of Texas tower shooting / Austin, Texas

According to Behind the Tower, on Aug. 1, 1966, 25-year-old Charles Whitman shot and killed 14 people and an unborn child, from the top of the University of Texas tower. He injured 30 more — two of whom later died from the injuries sustained.

Behind the Tower is a public history of the 1966 mass shooting.