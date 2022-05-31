AUSTIN (KXAN) — Days after Democratic state lawmakers and at least one Republican called on Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency special legislative session in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting tragedy, it remained unclear Tuesday whether he plans to do so.

A spokesperson for Abbott’s office directed KXAN to the governor’s comments last Friday in which he said “all options are on the table” when asked about a special session.

The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus sent Abbott a letter on Saturday, asking for the immediate passage of laws that would raise the minimum age to purchase any firearm to 21, require universal background checks, implement “red flag” laws, and regulate ownership of high capacity magazines.

During his remarks Friday, Abbott said legislation would be passed following the Uvalde massacre but did not offer details. He said other laws would be reviewed.

“For example, I do fully expect to have every law that we passed in the aftermath of the Santa Fe shooting to be completely revisited,” the governor said.

The Texas Legislature is set to meet next January; however, the governor can call a 30-day special session to address emergency items.

