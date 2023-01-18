A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — A foundation seeking donations to make schools in Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District more secure, help build a new school and build a memorial park at the location of a mass shooting will give a progress report Wednesday night.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is hosting its second community meeting at 6 p.m. at the Herby Ham Activity Center at 248 FM 3447 in Uvalde.

The Foundation says it will show plans for the exterior of the new campus to replace Robb Elementary School.

Uvalde CISD said in June that students and staff would not be returning to that campus following the May 24 mass shooting.