UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 21 people, including 18 children, were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, was killed by responding officers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a town about 85 miles southwest of San Antonio in Uvalde County.
Pete Arrendondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, said the shooting started around 11:30 a.m., and the district locked down schools in the area due to “gunshots.”
By 12:15 p.m., the district reported an active shooter at the school that second, third and fourth grade students attend.
Ramos reportedly had a handgun, and possibly a rifle, when he entered the school and opened fire. It was also reported that Ramos shot his grandmother before he went to the school.
A number of Texas leaders issued statements following the shooting, including Abbott and his Democratic challenger in the upcoming November election, Beto O’Rourke.
Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.Gov. Greg Abbott
O’Rourke was brief in a statement he posted on his Twitter account.
Our broken hearts are with Uvalde.Beto O’Rourke
President Joe Biden plans to speak about the shooting at 7:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday. We will update this story with his comments once he gives them.